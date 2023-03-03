Meta Urges Approval Of $37.5M Deal On Tracking Claims

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 3, 2023, 7:13 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms Inc. chimed in with its support for an amended motion by plaintiffs seeking approval for a $37.5 million deal resolving class claims the social media giant impermissibly tracked 70 million users' locations, saying the changes ensure more of the settlement goes to class members or, if the court prefers, to charity....

