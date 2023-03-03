Feds Say Ex-Goldman Exec Should Get 15 Years For Bribery

By Hailey Konnath (March 3, 2023, 11:51 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors said Friday that a former Goldman Sachs managing director should spend 15 years in federal prison as well as forfeit $35.1 million for his conviction in the 1MDB bond bribery scandal, arguing that he played a "critical role" in the scheme and acted "knowingly and deliberately."...

