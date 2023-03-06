Instagram Influencer Cops To $1M COVID-19 Fraud

By Chris Villani (March 6, 2023, 2:28 PM EST) -- A Florida socialite and Instagram influencer admitted Monday in Massachusetts federal court to stealing the identities of at least 10 people in a scheme to reel in more than $1 million in pandemic relief funds that prosecutors say she spent on luxury items and travel....

