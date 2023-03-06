Firefighter Says 'Forever Chemicals' Class Should Remain

By Collin Krabbe (March 6, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- An Ohio firefighter representing a class of plaintiffs who claim 3M, Chemours and other companies put their health at risk by selling and distributing "forever chemicals" has asked the Sixth Circuit to deny the companies' attempt to revoke class certification, saying nearly every American has already been harmed by blood contamination....

