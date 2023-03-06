Driver Says BIPA Ruling Not Grounds For New BNSF Trial

By Celeste Bott (March 6, 2023, 6:58 PM EST) -- A truck driver who won a $228 million judgment against BNSF Railway in the first case under Illinois' biometric privacy law to go before a jury argued Friday that a highly anticipated Illinois Supreme Court ruling last month offers no grounds to disturb that verdict, despite the railroad's claims it bolsters its bid for a new trial....

