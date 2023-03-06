9th Circ. Says Twitter Can't Publish Full Report On FBI Probes

By Dorothy Atkins (March 6, 2023, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision blocking Twitter from releasing an unredacted version of a 2014 transparency report detailing its cooperation with the FBI on national security matters, rejecting Twitter's argument that the FBI's redactions infringe its free speech rights....

