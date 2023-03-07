Sanford Heisler Seeks Larger Cut Of $77M Fees In Equifax Suit

By Rosie Manins (March 7, 2023, 3:56 PM EST) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP, which helped class representatives win a landmark $425 million data breach deal from Equifax Inc., has asked the Georgia federal judge who oversaw the multidistrict litigation to allow its challenge of co-lead counsel's $77.5 million fee allocation to proceed in a Tennessee court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS