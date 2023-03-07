Feds' JetBlue-Spirit Fight Charts Murky Path For Airline Deals

By Linda Chiem (March 7, 2023, 11:03 PM EST) -- The aggressiveness of the Biden administration's two-pronged assault against JetBlue's proposed merger with Spirit Airlines may threaten the viability of future airline acquisitions, as well as joint ventures and code-share agreements for marketing the same flights under different airline banners, by adding new regulatory burdens on would-be suitors and targets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS