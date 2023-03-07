House Panel Accuses FTC Of Harassing Elon Musk's Twitter

By Lauren Berg (March 7, 2023, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Republican-controlled House panel charged with investigating alleged abuses of federal authority released a report Tuesday outlining its findings that the Federal Trade Commission's repeated demands for information from Twitter after Elon Musk acquired the social media platform reek of partisan motivation and harassment....

