FTC Slams Meta's 'Habit' Of Twisting Its Words In NYT Doc Bid

By Lauren Berg (March 8, 2023, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission told a D.C. federal judge Wednesday it won't wade into Meta Platforms' bid to force The New York Times to produce material the company says shows it doesn't monopolize personal social networking, except to point out that Meta mischaracterized the FTC's market definition position....

