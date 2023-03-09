Ex-Goldman Exec Gets 10 Years For 1MDB Corruption

By Stewart Bishop (March 9, 2023, 1:38 PM EST) -- Former Goldman Sachs managing director Roger Ng on Thursday was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted at trial over his alleged role in a massive corruption scheme that drained billions of dollars from $6.5 billion in Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB bond deals. ...

