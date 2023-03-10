USC's $100K Gift Sparked Probe, Ridley-Thomas Jury Told

By Gina Kim (March 10, 2023, 12:01 AM EST) -- A University of Southern California professor testified on Thursday in the bribery trial of suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas that the school began investigating benefits awarded to Ridley-Thomas' son when the professor questioned a $100,000 donation USC made to a nonprofit operated by the lawmaker's son....

