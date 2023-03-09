Calif. College, Coaches Want Baseball Harassment Suit Axed

By Elaine Briseño (March 9, 2023, 10:08 PM EST) -- Two University of San Francisco baseball coaches accused of creating a sexualized environment for players have asked a California federal court to toss the plaintiffs' second amended complaint, which added claims and plaintiffs, saying it has the same information and defects a judge ruled on earlier this year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS