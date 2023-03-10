9th Circ. Wants FTC's View On COPPA Override In Google Suit

By Allison Grande (March 10, 2023, 12:00 AM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit is asking the Federal Trade Commission for its input on whether the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act blocks consumers from pursuing parallel state law claims in private litigation, as the appellate court weighs whether to keep alive a proposed class action accusing Google and others of illegally tracking kids' online behavior without their consent....

