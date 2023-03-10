Ex-Anapol Weiss Client Drops Plane Crash Settlement Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 10, 2023, 1:56 PM EST) -- A former Anapol Weiss client has dropped claims that he first filed against the firm nearly six years ago in New Jersey federal court, alleging that the injury law firm misled him about the terms of a settlement he entered into with Cessna Aircraft following a 1981 crash....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS