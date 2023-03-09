Samsung's Galaxy S10 Muddied Talent Co.'s TM, Jury Hears

By Craig Clough (March 9, 2023, 10:48 PM EST) -- Talent management company S10 Entertainment called two media industry executives to testify Thursday in their California federal trademark infringement suit against Samsung, with both men saying they were confused by ads for Samsung's Galaxy S10 smartphone and thought it was some sort of partnership with S10 Entertainment....

