DOD Can't Escape Claims It Overlooked AI Firm in $376M Deal

By Katie Buehler (March 10, 2023, 6:45 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ruled a U.S. Department of Defense agency can't duck an artificial intelligence developer's lawsuit accusing it of shirking its obligation to use commercially developed products for a $376 million project, rejecting the agency's argument that its alleged inaction can't be challenged once a contract is awarded....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS