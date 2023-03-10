Trump Must Face 'Access Hollywood' Tape In Defamation Trial

By Hailey Konnath (March 10, 2023, 11:50 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ruled Friday that the infamous "Access Hollywood" footage of former President Donald Trump saying "grab them by the pussy" can be played at trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit, ruling a jury could find, from the tape alone, that Trump admitted he's touched women's genitalia without consent....

