March Madness: The Thicket Of College Sports Betting Rules

By Alex Lawson (March 15, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The tipoff of the NCAA basketball tournament highlights a curious quirk of the rapid rise of legalized sports betting: the insistence by some states to outlaw bets involving in-state colleges, which many view as a political maneuver rather than a serious policy to shield the athletes from corruption....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS