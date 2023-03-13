Jane Doe Says JPMorgan, Deutsche Can't End Epstein Suits

By Stewart Bishop (March 13, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel for an anonymous victim of Jeffrey Epstein on Monday argued against efforts by Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to escape litigation asserting the lenders enabled the deceased financier's sex-trafficking operation, saying Epstein couldn't have engaged in his decadeslong scheme without their assistance....

