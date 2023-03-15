SEC's Crypto Suit Shines Light On Novel Securities Theory

By Christopher Bosch and Elizabette Privat (March 15, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken action against Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC in a recently filed complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that the crypto companies violated federal securities laws by engaging in the unregistered offer and sale of securities in the form of their Gemini Earn program.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS