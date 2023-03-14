NJ Judge Deems 'Bridgegate' Driver Class Too Murky For Now

By Ryan Harroff (March 14, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey beat class certification for now in a pair of consolidated lawsuits brought against it over "Bridgegate," a major traffic jam in 2013 orchestrated in part by its former executives for political reasons....

