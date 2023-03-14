8 Charged In Discord Scheme Must Wait For Details From Feds

By Catherine Marfin (March 14, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A Houston federal judge said Tuesday that federal prosecutors don't yet have to clarify a complaint against eight men accused of running a "pump-and-dump scheme" on social media despite finding that $100 million in stock trades are missing from the indictment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS