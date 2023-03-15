DC Judge Orders Fresh Start In $131M Peruvian Award Case

By Katie Buehler (March 15, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday restarted an international arbitration dispute in which the Peruvian capital city of Lima is attempting to nix a highway contractor's more than $131 million award, ordering both sides to submit revised motions to vacate or affirm the award with updated case law citations following a nearly three-year stay....

