Samsung Owes Up To $243M For Using 'S10' TM, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (March 14, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Samsung's use of talent management company S10 Entertainment's trademark in its marketing of the S10 Galaxy smartphone was responsible for up to $243 million in profits on sales of the devices available for disgorgement, a damages expert for S10 Entertainment told a California federal jury on Tuesday....

