NFL Coach Flores Asks Judge To Reverse Arbitration Ruling

By Renee Hickman (March 14, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Ex-NFL coach Brian Flores asked a New York federal court on Tuesday to reconsider aspects of a March 1 ruling that compelled arbitration for certain claims in a proposed class action that accuses the NFL and its teams of racial bias in hiring practices, saying, among other arguments, that league Commissioner Roger Goodell is an "obviously biased" arbitrator....

