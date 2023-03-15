Samsung Atty, Talent Co. CEO Clash In Video Depo At TM Trial

By Craig Clough (March 15, 2023, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Samsung opened its defense on Wednesday in a trial over claims that its Galaxy S10 smartphone infringes the trademark of S10 Entertainment by showing a combative video deposition of S10's CEO as he pointedly refused to elaborate on his answers to questions posed by a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP attorney....

