Microsoft Judge Skeptical Of 'Scattershot' Activision Deal Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 16, 2023, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated on Thursday that she'll likely toss video game buyers' antitrust suit challenging Microsoft's planned $68.7 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard but let them try again, telling their counsel the suit is "very scattershot" and that they "should probably get working on your amended complaint."...

