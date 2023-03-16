NY AG Says Trump Wants Fraud Case Delayed For 2024 Run

By Elliot Weld (March 16, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general on Wednesday accused Donald Trump and his company of improperly seeking to delay a fraud suit so that it drags into the 2024 presidential cycle, suggesting he may campaign on a case he has denounced as a "witch hunt."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS