Caesars Sportsbook's 'Free Bet' Offer Not Free, Suit Says

By Jonathan Capriel (March 17, 2023, 6:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois woman lodged a proposed class suit against Caesars Sportsbook alleging the company deceptively advertises the initial bets on its sports betting app as "free" and "risk-free" when they actually aren't, and saying she was not reimbursed the $5 deposit she put down for her "free initial bet."...

