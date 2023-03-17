NJ Judge Greenlights Bulk Of Battery Drain Suit Against Volvo

By Travis Bland (March 17, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge gave the green light Thursday to most proposed class claims in a long-running suit alleging Volvo knowingly sold cars with satellite radios that drained batteries, reasoning that it was too early to determine what state's laws apply to the lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS