Ivy League Antitrust Case In Conn. No Slam Dunk, Experts Say

By Aaron Keller (March 17, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A federal lawsuit claiming Ivy League universities colluded to restrict athletic scholarships takes advantage of a door the U.S. Supreme Court opened in 2021, but defining a relevant market for antitrust protection is a significant hurdle that could be its downfall, experts told Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS