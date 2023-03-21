3M Unit Hits Back At Bids To Toss Bankruptcy Case

By Daniel Wilson (March 20, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A 3M subsidiary placed into bankruptcy to address thousands of liability claims over faulty earplugs has urged an Indiana federal judge not to toss its bankruptcy case, saying the earplug plaintiffs hadn't shown it had acted in bad faith....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS