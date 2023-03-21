9th Circ. Weighs Tribal Opposition To Ariz. Copper Mine

By Caleb Symons (March 21, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit wrestled on Tuesday with the extent of federal protections for religious liberty as it revisited a controversial land exchange in Arizona at the heart of plans to build North America's largest copper mine, a project that Indigenous activists say would raze a sacred site....

