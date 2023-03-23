Spain Not Obligated To Pay €42M Award, EU Says

By Caleb Symons (March 22, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- European officials say Spain cannot be forced to pay a €41.8 million ($45.4 million) arbitral award over revoked incentives for renewable-energy development, noting that Europe's top court has ruled that investors from within the continent cannot arbitrate disputes with European nations....

