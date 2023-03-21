Trump Can't Delay Trial In NY AG's 'Simple' Fraud Case

By Cara Salvatore (March 21, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge refused Tuesday to delay trial for former President Donald Trump and his businesses in the state attorney general's fraud suit, saying claims of lying on financial documents to procure real estate loans "are simple and straightforward."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS