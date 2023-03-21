Harlem Globetrotters Sue SBA Over $10M COVID-19 Loan

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 21, 2023, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Live entertainment basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters on Monday filed a lawsuit in federal claims court alleging $10 million in damages after the Small Business Administration withdrew a shuttered venue operators grant that it had previously awarded the basketball venue....

