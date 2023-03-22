Charges, Sanctions Imposed Over Military Tech Exports To Iran

By Rae Ann Varona (March 22, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court unsealed indictments against multiple individuals from Iran and Turkey, charging them with conspiring to export U.S. technologies, including climate sensor and biological pathogen detection systems and gamma ray projectors, in violation of a trade embargo on Iran....

