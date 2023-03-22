Fort Sill Apache Tribe Seeks End To Casino Land Challenge

By Joyce Hanson (March 22, 2023, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Officials of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe and its gambling commission have asked an Oklahoma federal judge to toss remaining claims by the Comanche Nation in a suit over land for a casino, arguing that the nation fails to show it ever owned the land....

