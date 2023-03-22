TikTok CEO To Distance App From China At House Hearing

By Ben Kochman (March 22, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- TikTok CEO Chew Shou plans to argue in congressional testimony Thursday that claims that the wildly popular social media app is beholden to the Chinese government are based on "misconceptions," and to pledge that the platform will safeguard U.S. user data from foreign interference....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS