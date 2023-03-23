LA Politician Wielded 'Privilege,' Jury Told In Bribery Closings

By Gina Kim (March 23, 2023, 11:40 PM EDT) -- Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas used "power, privilege and lies" to help his son find a cushy landing spot at the University of Southern California in exchange for maneuvering county social work contracts to the school, prosecutors told a California federal jury during closing arguments in his bribery trial Thursday....

