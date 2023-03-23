Jury In Trump Rape Suit Will Remain Anonymous, Judge Says

By Elliot Weld (March 23, 2023, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A writer's rape and defamation suit against Donald Trump will be heard by an anonymous jury after a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday the panel faces the risk of tampering and even violence from the former president's supporters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS