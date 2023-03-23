Injunction Reversed Against Nonprofit In Advertising Row

By Kelly Lienhard (March 23, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Thursday undid the court's previous grant of a preliminary injunction imposing internal controls against Kars 4 Kids following a suit accusing the nonprofit of illegally accepting donations in connection with advertisements on SiriusXM Radio, finding that the claims lacked specificity....

