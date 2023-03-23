Meta Judge Grudgingly OKs $37.5M Tracking Deal For Now

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 23, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday said he'd initially OK Meta's $37.5 million deal to resolve claims it tracked 70 million users' locations but pressed for a cy pres-only distribution, saying "no one" will submit a claim for "50 cents" and his approval is "the dictionary definition of 'preliminary.'"...

