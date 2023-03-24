Israeli Co. Says It's Not Improperly Scraping Meta's Data

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 24, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Data collection service Bright Data Ltd. has asked a California federal court to toss a suit from Meta Platforms Inc. claiming that the Israeli company unlawfully imports information from Meta's social media platforms....

