Sanford Heisler Appeals Equifax $77M Atty Fee Share Suit Nix

By Rosie Manins (March 24, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP has declined a Georgia federal judge's invitation to hear its grievance about the distribution of a $77.5 million attorney fee award in the Equifax data breach multidistrict litigation, opting first to appeal the judge's order dismissing its out-of-state case against co-lead counsel....

