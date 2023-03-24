Feds Seek Lesser Sentence For Ex-NBA Player In Fraud Case

By Hailey Konnath (March 24, 2023, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Friday requested a sentence below the guidelines range of 18 to 24 months in prison for a former Los Angeles Lakers player convicted of defrauding the league's health benefits plan, noting that the player suffers from mental health issues and has also given back to the community....

