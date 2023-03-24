Pilots Press 3rd Circ. To Flip Loss In Military Leave Suit

By Emmy Freedman (March 24, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A trial court jumped the gun when it threw out American Airlines pilots' class action accusing the airline of unlawfully denying the pay for short stints of military duties, the pilots told the Third Circuit, arguing their evidence was sufficient to get their case before a jury....

