Amazon Antitrust Suit Mostly Survives Another Dismissal Bid

By Hailey Konnath (March 24, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday cut some claims from a consumer lawsuit alleging that Amazon imposed anti-competitive restrictions on third-party sellers, but again refused to throw out the bulk of the antitrust suit, ruling that the consumers' allegations as to the overall effects of Amazon's alleged conduct "are sustainable."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS