Calif. Jury Convicts Ridley-Thomas Of Bribing USC Dean

By Gina Kim (March 30, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Thursday convicted former Los Angeles County supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas of conspiracy and bribery charges stemming from his scheme to steer lucrative social work contracts to the University of Southern California in return for admitting his son to the school on a full-ride scholarship....

